SUNNYSIDE — Employee onboarding in every school district is in the ready to launch phase. Within the next few weeks, hundreds of education staff, new and returning, will be receiving first time or tune up new school year orientation.
While the orientations are being prepared, HR staff will continue to search and hire to fill key positions.
According to Jessica Morgan, Sunnyside School District’s Communication Director, more than 30 new employees have been hired for the upcoming school year which starts Aug. 28.
“We have hired 34 certificated employees and have had really strong candidate pools for each position including special education and science teachers which have been a little harder to fill in the past,” said Morgan.
The district has one unfilled fifth grade position, an intervention specialist, multiple substitute support staff and coaching openings along with open slots for Sign Language instructor, a Speech Language Pathologist, district Psychologist and a Teacher of the Deaf.
The hiring needs and outlook look very similar in most other local school districts.
Grandview School District is in search of a certificated Elementary teacher, a Psychologist, Migrant STEM instructor along with a Speech Language Pathologist.
Prosser also is advertising for a Speech Language Pathologist and district Psychologist. There are five anticipated grade school positions in the queue along with several coaching and several pre-school teacher slots.
These shortages are consistent with the federal Department of Education 2017 forecast sets out forward looking annual forecasts for purposes of district hiring and secondary level school advising.
For individuals who have an interest in teaching, alternative routes to earning classroom credentials have been established by the WA Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
