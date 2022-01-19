COVID-19 testing is one of the many public health recommendations that is crucial in helping minimize the spread of COVID-19.
In Sunnyside, the COVID-19 case count went up by 4.6 percent in recent data released by the Yakima Health District. The data is based from Dec. 24, 2021 to Jan. 7, 2022.
Testing is available at the Community Center, 1521 S. 1st Street, Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays from noon to 6 p.m. Community-based testing sites are available to the community, at no cost.
