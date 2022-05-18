YAKIMA — Yakima Valley Memorial, Yakima Valley College, and Signal Health have announced that the community COVID-19 testing site at YVC will remain open through August 27, 2022, after partner, University of Washington (UW), extended its contract. The UW provides funding and does the laboratory test work for the site.
The YVC site is the only community test site between Richland and Seattle.
COVID-19 testing is open to anyone with symptoms, or anyone who has been exposed or is concerned about exposure. Tests can be performed on infants as young as 3 months and results are generally available the day after testing. These are PCR tests, and the patients swab themselves following instructions from the testing staff.
The YVC site is a walk-up clinic, where you park and walk up to the test site, located at 810 S. 14th Ave., in a parking lot on the north side of the college. COVID-19 testing is available Tuesday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
