PROSSER — All Prosser veterans and their family and friends are invited to be part of the annual salute to veterans in the Prosser community.
The Prosser Memorial Health Veterans’ Breakfast will be served 7 to 10 a.m. at the Walter Clore Center, 2140a Wine Country Rd. Veterans and their guests are welcome. There is no charge for the meal.
Following breakfast, veterans, businesses, groups and organizations are invited to be a part of the 13th Annual Prosser Veterans’ Day Parade starting at Monday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m.
The lineup begins at 10 a.m. at Keene Riverview School and ends at the Sylvan Stage in the City Park on Seventh Street.
For more information on the parade contact the Prosser Chamber of Commerce.
