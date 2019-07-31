SUNNYSIDE — Larry Helberg, a long-time area resident acknowledges his towing businesses is one of the area companies called upon by first responders to accident scenes for vehicle hauling and clean up duties.
Throughout the past 47 years, he has seen a lot, “too much,” he noted during a recent interview.
But throughout Helberg’s lengthy work and community volunteer experiences, the proprietor recalled without hesitation, that he’s never witnessed a government process of any type, take the length of four years.
But he knows now it can, because he just went through the drawn-out ordeal.
On July 28, the Sunnyside City Council, after multiple discussions weighing numerous versions of code compliance scenarios, approved the annexation of his property from county jurisdiction to the city’s oversight, without conditions. The debate is over, but paperwork remains.
Over the past three decades, Helberg has operated several small businesses in Sunnyside and within the region, served in multiple community volunteer capacities.
He is a past Granger Planning Commission Director and member of it’s Fire Department and past President of the Granger Lion’s Club, and currently an officer with the Sunnyside American Legion.
Helberg states he is utterly familiar with the governmental complexities, processes, red tape, ambiguities, stops and starts associated with capital projects, professional courtesies and protocols. But the four-year stretch to complete his Haley property annexation is an involvement he never wants to repeat.
The newly annexed 4.31-acre property at 1210 Midvale Rd. houses his Helberg Towing Company operation.
The operation today, includes approved plans and permitting which he learned after the fact, was premature.
The building when complete, will house storage, shelter and an office for his two on-site staff, a holding and auto storage yard and fencing.
The Beginning
The annexation procession began in 2015, with original owner, Jay Haley, an Outlook resident. The process proceeded through hearings and boundary review processes and ultimately received approval by the Washington State Boundary Review Board for Yakima County allowing the annexation to proceed in April 2018.
During the hearings and reviews, according to public records, Haley passed away in September of 2016, a year and some months after the process was underway.
Helberg subsequently purchased the property. Once the ownership changes were complete within the annexation documents, the process should have continued to completion by a final review and approval by the Sunnyside City Council.
But the final review and approval did not happen as expected, due to a series of undefined actions, including a change in city leadership. But other actions did occur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.