The Love of Mama, home bakery owned by Audrie Perez of Sunnyside, is hosting their annual Summer Event at 8702 Van Belle Rd. on Saturday, August 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The event will highlight local vendors including delicious food, desserts, trendy clothing, candles, home decor, and much more. Music will also be available by DJ Gratis.
