SUNNYSIDE — The buzz of excitement was palpable for Hybrid Learning Group B at Washington Elementary School on Thursday, Nov. 5 – a new first day of school in a new way of instruction.
Sarahi Ruiz, 6, waited anxiously outside as her first day of Hybrid Learning in Ms. Trevino’s first grade class at 8:30 in the morning, a half an hour before students could enter classrooms.
The patient young girl wasn’t the only student who arrived early in anticipation of the first day of Hybrid Learning. There were many children with a parent or guardian, maintaining their healthy distance while waiting for the campus to officially open. Some families were even taking photos, memorializing this milestone of a day.
The sight of the Washington children all coming back to the school district was a sight that brought Assistant Principal Bethany Morris to tears.
“I was extremely overwhelmed with emotion today,” Morris exclaimed, “…it was really great to see them all back. You don’t realize how much you miss them until they’re back. And our building is full of that energy.”
Morris also expressed how the children have been doing a great job of making sure their masks are on. She was concerned about first graders keeping their masks on since they are so young, however, “For the most part, the kids have their masks on. When I went out (to first grade recess), there was one or two students sitting off by themselves with masks off.”
The protocol Sunnyside School District has is to ensure children can have a moment to take off their masks for some fresh air. All they need to do is inform their teacher or another staff member that they would like to remove their mask, and the student will be taken to a space away from the other students.
Another point of pride for Morris and Principal Rob Chambers was that all students in Group B had their parents fill out their health attestations and were wearing them around their neck in their school lanyard.
“I can’t be prouder of our parents and students. That is a huge, huge deal,” Chambers expressed. He expressed gratitude to parents for implementing the new health protocol routine as part of their class attendance.
He also commended staff for communicating with families on how to prepare for the first day.
Morris herself made home visits to help families prepare. The assistant principal was aware that there were barriers and obstacles for some parents, and she wanted to ensure students were as connected and had as many resources as possible.
“That was probably part of the reason why I got emotional today, because a lot of the work we’ve done with families at the beginning of the year and seeing those families back in our school was just so wonderful,” Morris emphasized.
She added that having students back in the building will level the playing field and they won’t face as many barriers as they did during strictly learning online.
“It was really great to see those kiddos come back, and we have them now. They’re not up against the struggles they had before.”
