YAKIMA — The third suspect wanted in connection with the April 12 shooting death of Joe Albert Fuller, 44, of Granger is in Yakima County Jail.
Jaime Herrera, 24, was captured May 1 by Everett Police, Snohomish County Sherriff’s deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Office, and faced Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld on May 2.
He will be arraigned May 16.
Yakima County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort said Herrera was arrested in Lynnwood without incident when the vehicle he was in was stopped by law enforcement.
The Everett man is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and a deadly weapon special circumstance verdict for the homicide that took place in the 1600 block of Cherry Hill Road near Granger.
Yakima County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, and issued warrants for Herrera, his 46-year-old father Marcos Cruz Herrera and 24-year-old Hector Salvador Garcia-Ceja.
Garcia-Ceja is housed in the Yakima County Jail on $1 million bail, as is Herrera.
Marcos Cruz Herrera was still in the Snohomish County Jail as of May 2.
