Threats call results in assault on police officer

Sunnyside Police Officers detain Alejandro Echauri after he allegedly attacked an officer Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 8.

 Job Wise

Sunnyside Police Officers were called to the area of East Edison Ave and S 8th Street at 2:33 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8 regarding threats being made to an individual.

When police officers attempted to contact the reported suspect, Alejandro Echauri of Sunnyside, 19, he became verbally aggressive with the officer and showed obvious signs of impairment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.