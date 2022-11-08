Threats call results in assault on police officer

Sunnyside Police Officers were called to the area of East Edison Ave and S 8th Street at 2:33 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8 regarding threats being made to an individual.
When police officers attempted to contact the reported suspect, Alejandro Echauri of Sunnyside, 19, he became verbally aggressive with the officer and showed obvious signs of impairment.
After being told not to leave the scene Echauri attempted to flee in his vehicle. At that time the officer attempted to stop the car and after traveling two blocks Echauri stopped his vehicle, exited and attacked the officer, according to a press release from Interim Police Chief, Rob Layman.
Echauri was taken into custody for assault on an officer and driving under the influence pending the results of a blood draw.
The police officer did not sustain any serious injuries.
