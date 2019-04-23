UPDATE: Authorities have captured one of three suspects wanted for the April 12 homicide of Joe Albert Fuller Jr., 44, of Granger.
Hector Salvador Garcia-Ceja, 24, is scheduled for a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court this afternoon, April 24.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has requested charges of premeditated first-degree murder and a deadly weapon special verdict.
Judge Richard H. Bartheld will decide if there is probable cause to arraign Garcia-Ceja at a later date, and if he should be detained in the Yakima County Jail in lieu of bail.
Further updates will be made as they become available.
GRANGER — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has identified three men wanted for the April 12 murder of Joe Albert Fuller Jr., 44, of Granger.
He was shot and killed on Cherry Hill Road early that morning, and neighbors reported hearing his car crash following a spate of gunshots.
Suspects include Hector Salvador Garcia-Ceja Jr., 24; Jaime Herrera, 24; and Marcos Cruz Herrera, 46.
Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort said detectives believe the shooting of Fuller was drug-related.
The three suspects have warrants for their arrest.
Fuller was still in the driver’s seat with what deputies determined to be a gunshot wound when first responders arrived at the scene.
Anyone with information related to the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-248-9980, visit crimestoppersyakco.org or call Detective Brian McIlrath at 509-574-2550.
Officials urge people to call 9-1-1 if they spot Garcia-Ceja or either of the Herreras.
