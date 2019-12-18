SUNNYSIDE — After confirming a tip from Mitchell Ziegler, parks division supervisor at 9:20 a.m. about water coming out of the road on Blaine Ave., the city’s Water Division, along with employees throughout the Public Works Department responded within the hour and commenced main line repair operations on Wednesday, Dec. 4.
“The water was actually leaking on the south side of the road and we were thinking hopefully it’s a service line, but it wasn’t. It was actually the main line on the north side of the road,” Water Division Supervisor Daniel Tiliano reported.
As a result of the water seepage, the ground underneath the asphalt between S. 9th and S. 11th St. was unstable which forced crew members to cut up the road by hand instead of using their heavy piece of equipment, the supervisor confirmed.
Consistent with today’s municipal codes, water lines are typically located four feet below the street, he added. Because this one was installed in an older section of town and prior to those regulations taking place, the crew had to dig about seven feet down to locate the broken pipe.
According to Tiliano, there was a main break and repair performed at the beginning of the year which was very close in vicinity to the seeping line. The Public Works team decided to integrate the prior repair with the current one.
“We moved that prior main break piece and added a 20-foot stick of line to go from where the break was and to completely cover all of that section,” Tiliano explained. “In between, there were two service lines that we needed to add as well and reconnect to a couple of houses on the south side of the street.”
During the three-day repair project, the crew worked on filling the trench where the main line and services were replaced, they cut up and removed sections of street asphalt and added gravel to the ground due to it being super saturated.
Tiliano acknowledged that the damage from the busted water line could have been much worse. He confirmed the road is drivable, but they were going to keep an eye on it and would be adding more gravel if needed. The street won’t be ready for new asphalt until next year.
“That’s why we ask all of our city employees to just keep an eye on everything and if something looks out of place or even the public sees anything out of place, please call City Hall (Public Works: 509-837-5206) and we’ll go check it out.”
