TOPPENISH — As of Monday, June 28, the Toppenish Community Library will be closed until further notice due to a malfunctioning air-conditioning unit. During the closure, Toppenish Library staff will be reassigned to the Wapato Community Library, 119 E. Third St., which is open Monday to Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“In light of the record-high temperatures forecast for the remainder of the week, it’s regrettable that we need to close one of our buildings, but we’re doing so for the safety of our staff and patrons,” said Krystal Corbray, programming and marketing librarian. “Fortunately, because Governor Inslee recently removed COVID-related capacity limits for public buildings, we’re now in a better position to serve as de facto cooling centers for those who need a place to get out of the heat.”
Effective immediately, all Yakima Valley Libraries buildings – excluding the Toppenish Library – are now open at full capacity patronage during regular hours of operation.
Building open hours, addresses, and phone numbers are available by visiting yvl.org/locations.
