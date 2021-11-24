The city of Toppenish is considering restarting their parks and recreation program as they are hoping to put a new position in the 2022 budget for an Activities Program Coordinator.
City Manager Lance Hoyt says their previous head of the department retired shortly before the pandemic shut down a lot of those kinds of programs.
Who a new director might be, or what the program might look like, is still to be determined, “But we have to have the money in the budget as a placeholder in case we decide to move forward,” according to the city manager.
Hoyt believes a parks and rec program could be a benefit to the city, but they would need to make sure it can be funded and safe with COVID restrictions.
The city will adopt the budget in December, and if the position remains a part of their plans, Hoyt believes they will start the process of hiring and building the program in early 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.