TOPPENISH — Longtime councilor Blaine Thorington has resigned his spot on the Toppenish council creating a vacancy for Position 2, a term that will expire Dec. 21, 2021.
The city is accepting applications to complete his term. Applicants must be registered voters living in Toppenish for at least one year. Applications, available at www.cityoftoppenish.us, are due by 5 p.m. June 10 at city hall.
