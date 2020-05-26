TOPPENISH — Raymond Allen Buffalo Keys, 26, was arrested on May 21 and is being held on a $50,000 bond after charged with being in possession of a stolen motor vehicle, eluding police officers, resisting arrest, being involved in a hit and run, harming a police dog and driving with a suspended license.
At approximately 10:22 a.m., a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit spotted a recently reported stolen vehicle at the intersection of Fort Road and South Oldenway Road. The YSO Deputy signaled the driver to stop, but the driver accelerated away from the Deputy in an attempt avoid being captured.
The YSO deputies and Yakama Tribal Police pursued the suspect for nearly 30 minutes and for almost 27 miles with speeds approaching 90 miles-per-hour. Court documents recorded that Keys drove around spike strip vehicle immobilization devices several times, however, the suspect hit spike strips on White Coyote Lane.
According to the court documents, Deputy Nick Ward pushed Keys off the roadway into a hop field in the 10200 block of McDonald Road.
Being unable to drive away, the suspect exited the vehicle and ran from deputies. Deputy Ward ordered the suspect to stop running or he would get bit by a police dog.
Failing to obey the warning, the suspect continued to elude officers on foot. K-9 Zuza was deployed and bit the 26-year-old male resident of Toppenish on his arm. It is reported that Keys tried to punch K-9 Zuza while other deputies struggled to detain the suspect.
Keys was medically screened due to the canine bite at a local hospital before he was booked into the Yakima County Jail.
