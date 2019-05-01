SPOKANE — Shane Marcus Lloyd, 30, of Toppenish, and an enrolled member of the Confederated Bands and Tribes of the Yakama Nation was sentenced last Thursday after having pleaded guilty on Nov. 15, 2018 to Crime on Indian Reservation – Involuntary Manslaughter.
Senior United States District Judge Lonny R. Suko sentenced Lloyd to a 30-month term of imprisonment, to be followed by a 3-year term of court supervision after he is released from federal prison.
According to information disclosed during court proceedings, in March 2014, Lloyd was charged with driving under the influence. That November, Lloyd pled guilty to first degree negligent driving and was placed on probation.
Subsequently, a warrant was issued due to his alleged noncompliance with conditions of probation. On Oct. 1, 2017, Lloyd was driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
He ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle, which resulted in injuries to one victim and the death of the other victim.
Law enforcement officers responded to the scene and smelled a strong odor of alcohol emanating from Lloyd’s person. Lloyd acknowledged that the accident was his fault.
