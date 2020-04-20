TOPPENISH —At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Thursday April 16, Toppenish officers responded to the tenth block of North Elm Street for a report of a male victim with a gunshot wound.
Neighbors reported dogs barking and one shot heard in the area and shortly after found the 50-year-old Hispanic male victim sitting on the curb.
Officers and Fire/Rescue arrived on the scene shortly after the report. Officers were able to speak with the victim briefly before he was transported, by ambulance to a local hospital.
When talking to officers, the victim stated that he was confronted and shot by the driver of a blue Chevy passenger car, however officers determined through video evidence the suspect vehicle is a white BMW.
After being shot, the victim then fled the scene on foot to avoid further injury and collapsed where officers found him. The victim is reported to be in stable condition as of April 17.
This case is still under investigation and anyone with any further information about this case is encouraged to contact the Toppenish Police Department at (509)865-4355, Yakima County Crime Stoppers by phone at (800)248-9980, submit a tip through the website at www.crimestoppersyakco.org or using the Crime Stoppers P3 Tips app found in the Google play store and Apple app store. Please reference TPD Case # 20P1485.
