TOPPENISH — The Toppenish School District is under fire for a recent Facebook post regarding graduation cap decorations.
In a now-deleted post to the Toppenish School District Facebook page, an image titled “Native American Beading Guidelines” described several restrictions on graduation caps, allowing only “1-inch beading around the edge of the top of the cap,” and feathers only attached with the tassel.
At approximately 1:57 p.m. Thursday, April 22, an apology was issued by the TSD Indian Education Director Lolita Ceja stating, “The information of limitations and guidelines shouldn't have gone out as these limitations and guidelines and were created prior to the 2020 proclamation for Tribal graduation regalia.”
According to the new post, all Tribal Regalia and beading of caps will be allowed for graduation.
This story has been updated.
