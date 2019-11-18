TOPPENISH — Anthony Darius Ashlock, 20, is sitting in the Yakima County Jail on a charge of murder in the 2nd Degree and Domestic Violence for the death of his father Ryan Edward Ashlock, 42, all of Toppenish, according to Casey Schilperoort, Yakima County Sheriff Office spokesman.
Schilperoort said Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Yakama Nation Police officers were dispatched Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m., to the area of McKinley and Branch Roads for a report of a gunshot victim, who had called 911 and became unresponsive soon after.
The victim told the 911 call taker his son shot him.
Deputies and Yakama Nation Officers found the victim’s crashed vehicle in a field nearby. The victim was found in the vehicle and was pronounced deceased by the first responding medical staff.
The suspect was located and detained by a Yakama Nation officer near the intersection of McKinley and Campbell Roads.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team were called out to support in the ground search for evidence.
“They played an integral part in the search,” Schilperoort reported.
“Our office was also assisted by the Wapato Police Department, the Toppenish Police Department, the Washington State Patrol, American Medical Response ambulance, Yakima County Fire District 5, and Yakima County Roads,” he added.
Ashlock made a preliminary court appearance in Yakima County Superior Court on Monday, Nov. 18.
