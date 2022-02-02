TOPPENISH — A Dodge 2500 traveling west on Fort Road was unable to stop as a red Ford Mustang turned out in front of it.
The collision occured on Jan. 31 at approximately 3:45 p.m.
The Mustang was traveling east on Fort Road and attempted a left turn onto Lateral A Road.
There were two passengers in the Mustang, one male driver and a female passenger that died at the scene.
The woman who was killed died on her 19th birthday. She was identified as 19-year-old Alyssah Joyce Siddle of Toppenish.
The Dodge had a male driver and two young children in the backseat.
It appears all occupants were wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision. No observed intoxicants observed or reported.
