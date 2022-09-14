The Sunnyside City Council held a special meeting on Monday, September 12 to hear public comments regarding the notice of business license revocation of the Town House Motel, 509 Yakima Valley Highway, issued to owners Fred and Helen Kim of Sunnyside.
The special meeting was held to address a report made by the City of Sunnyside and Sunnyside Police Department stating the Town House Motel has “continued to operate with multiple code compliance violations and general nuisance issues which have gone unaddressed by the business owners for several years.”
Sunnyside Police Chief Al Escalera spoke on the matter stating that the Sunnyside Police Department responds to the calls at the motel “quite frequently not only in a reactive, but also in a proactive manner,” Chief Escalera said. Escalera also added that the Town House Motel has been “problematic” for the police department, the city, and the area.
City Manager Elizabeth Alba added that the 60 calls made to the department since January 2022 take money from “every citizen of this city that pays property taxes, because that is how we fund our police department.” According to Alba, the excessive number of calls mean that “everyone in Sunnyside who pays property tax is paying the bill for this business to conduct business.”
David Swails, owner of Valley Auto Parts, 201 North Sixth Street, spoke in favor of the motel being shut down saying that he has lost thousands of dollars and has been victim of robbery and vandalism from people staying at the motel.
Douglas Garrison of Garrison Law Office, representing Fred Kim of Town House Motel added that “the photos that have been provided, I object to their admission or consideration, due to the fact that they are two and a half to three years old.”
A packet of updated photos of the motel rooms in question was presented to City Council by Garrison which were taken Monday morning prior to the meeting. According to Garrison, the photos presented in the notice of business license revocation “do not reflect today’s reality.”
Garrison added that the motel owners are looking into the possibility of putting up a fence in the back of the property to prevent transients and people trespassing through the property. “The owners have no control over someone who is on their property that has a warrant for their arrest.”
Garrison went on to say that the motel owners call Sunnyside Police reporting trespassers on the property and are met with little to no response. “They’re calling for help but then that help is being used against them,” said Garrison. “I invite this council or any of its agents to go and physically walk over the property and look in the rooms, see for yourself.”
Reports of a vehicle towed from the motel property were also discussed. According to Code Enforcement Office David Driscoll, a vehicle had been vacant on the property for over a year and was issued a 24-hour notice, and finally towed. According to Garrison, the vehicle belongs to a handicapped tenant of the motel and called into question on why this vehicle was towed when there are other abandoned vehicles throughout the city that remain.
“What I would propose is that we conduct follow-up inspections and report back to the council what the findings are,” Garrison said during closing comments. “I would ask that this council not revoke the business license and make an attempt to work with them.”
The City Council ultimately decided to postpone the decision to the next regular meeting, which will be held on Monday, September 26 at 5:30 p.m. at the Law and Justice Center, 401 Homer Street.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
