The City of Sunnyside placed a notice of a revocation hearing on the Town House Motel on the 500 block of Yakima Valley Highway, Aug. 30.

 Ileana Martinez

The Sunnyside City Council held a special meeting on Monday, September 12 to hear public comments regarding the notice of business license revocation of the Town House Motel, 509 Yakima Valley Highway, issued to owners Fred and Helen Kim of Sunnyside.

The special meeting was held to address a report made by the City of Sunnyside and Sunnyside Police Department stating the Town House Motel has “continued to operate with multiple code compliance violations and general nuisance issues which have gone unaddressed by the business owners for several years.”

