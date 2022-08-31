The City of Sunnyside has issued a notice of business license revocation on Monday, August 29 to owner Helen Kim of the Town House Motel located on Yakima Valley Highway.
A public hearing has been scheduled for Monday, September 12 at the Sunnyside Law and Justice building located on Homer Street to determine whether the business license will be revoked.
According to the City of Sunnyside, the Town House Motel has been operating with multiple violations, and code compliance issues that have gone unaddressed by the owner for several years.
“Since the beginning of 2022, the city of Sunnyside police department has been to this business over 60 times for issues including assault, shots fired, trespassing, warrant service, theft and various other incidents,” the notice of business license revocation stated. “The city has determined that there are several violations of the Sunnyside Municipal Code… and no action has been performed to remedy the concerns of the city.”
A report on April 8, 2019 found that several units had visible mold on walls, floors and carpets, no running water in bathroom sinks and improper wiring with residents receiving shocks from appliances.
No progress has been seen in the repairing of these units since September of 2020 with no extension to permits or final inspections requested.
