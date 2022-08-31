The City of Sunnyside has issued a notice of business license revocation on Monday, August 29 to owner Helen Kim of the Town House Motel located on Yakima Valley Highway.

A public hearing has been scheduled for Monday, September 12 at the Sunnyside Law and Justice building located on Homer Street to determine whether the business license will be revoked.

Kennia Perez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext. 110 or at KPerez@sunnysidesun.com

