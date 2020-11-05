BENTON COUNTY — Two Sunnyside residents, Teresa L. Medrano, 61, and Manuel P. Medrano, 68, were pronounced dead at the scene of a traffic collision involving two other vehicles on the morning of Nov. 4, according to Washington State Patrol reports.
At about 6:35 a.m., the Medranos’ vehicle was headed eastbound on State Route 24 near milepost 35, 30 miles east of Moxee. The second vehicle, driven by Hilario Hernandez Torres, 32, of Yakima, was also headed eastbound on State Route 24.
The third vehicle driven by 44-year-old Eduardo C. Gonzalez of Mattawa with passenger Kevin Nunez Torres, 21, also of Mattawa were driving westbound on State Route 24, near milepost 35.
While stopped in the eastbound lane to make a left turn onto Cold Creek Road, Hernandez Torres struck the Medranos’ vehicle from behind, pushing the car into the westbound lane. The third vehicle struck the Medranos’ car.
It was reported that drug and alcohol were not involved, and the case is still under investigation with pending charges for Hernandez Torres.
