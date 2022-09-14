YAKIMA — The trial, originally set for Monday, Sept. 12, for the 13-year-old male accused of the shooting at the Cinco de Mayo festival in Sunnyside, has been moved.
According to Yakima County Juvenile Court Administrator, Candi Shute, the trial is now scheduled to take place on Monday, Oct. 3, at the Yakima County Juvenile Courthouse.
