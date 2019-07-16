SUNNYSIDE — Gildardo Torres has been operating his business, Moreno Auto Sales, at the corner of Yakima Valley Highway and North Sixth Street for more than 10 years.
Soon, the local car salesman will have another location at 1219 E. Lincoln Ave.
Currently, a three-bay shop and business offices are under construction by Quality Structures of Pasco and Vasquez Construction.
This past week, work on the structure took off as the trusses went up, further defining the new building.
The location will give Torres a larger lot from which to sell his new and used cars.
“I’m looking forward to being at the Lincoln Avenue location,” Torres said.
The shop area will be used for detailing and cleaning the cars, Torres explained.
The car lot is just one of several businesses coming to Sunnyside.
A new tire store is now under construction on Allen Road and the Claire’s, a teens’ accessory store, is moving into Walmart in the coming weeks, said Debbie Espinoza of the city planning division.
