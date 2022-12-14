TSA club hosts ‘STEM-ful Christmas’ tech camp

The Harrison Middle School Technology Student Association club hosted a “STEM-ful Christmas” tech camp for kindergarten through fifth grade students, Dec. 8.
This fundraising event brought in 48 youngsters to learn from the HMS club members about multiple STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) inspired projects.
