After an increase of covid cases over a 7-day moving average, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has issued an extension of face mask requirements on Wednesday, April 13 on public transportation and transportation hubs through the next two weeks at the recommendation of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The requirement for face masks will be reconsidered on May 3 as the CDC continues to keep an eye on the spread of the BA.2 Omicron subvariant that consists of 85% of U.S. cases.
Genipher Messer, marketing director at People for People, a local transportation service, gave a comment on the circumstance, “We are waiting for further guidance and will continue to request that masks be worn.”
In the meanwhile, the CDC will be monitoring the possible impact COVID-19 has on severe diseases, including hospitalizations, deaths, and healthcare system capacity.
