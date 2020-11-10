The Sunnyside Christian Childcare Center’s 3rd Annual 5K Turkey Trot has opened for registration for an in person and virtual race. Virtual racers can run their own 5K race anytime between the time they receive their racing swag and Thanksgiving morning. In-person entrants will meet at Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 26, at 8:30 a.m. and run the course with social distancing modifications.
Proceeds this year’s 5K will be divided between the SCCC and the Sunnyside Food Bank.
To register for the 5K and to view the map of represented states, visit https://www.scchildcarecenter.com/turkey-trot.
Registration forms are available at the SCCC entrance at 700 North 16th Street in Sunnyside. Questions about the Turkey Trot 5K may contact the SCCC at (509)831-1509 or scchildcarecenter@gmail.com.
