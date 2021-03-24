The March 22 Sunnyside City Council regular meeting addressed the need to fill the District 3 vacant council seat. As of the March 19 submission deadline for appointment there were only two individuals, Jose Mendoza and former Sunnyside Mayor Julia Hart, applied with one applicant possibly living outside of the District 3 boundaries.
“We noted one of the two applications that came in by the deadline with an address outside of the district. We want to make sure we are doing our due diligence and make sure it wasn’t an error,” Sunnyside City Manager Martin Casey explained.
Under normal circumstances, council would appoint council members to a committee to interview each candidate that applied to the position and then bring a recommendation back to council. They would then vote to appoint one of the candidates to the vacant seat.
“The committee that council had appointed was orignally going to look at interviewing the two candidates. If there is only one, then they may change their plan. If they don’t need to do interviews or anything like that they may just choose to make the appointment at an upcoming meeting,” Casey further explained.
As of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, it was confirmed that Mendoza does live outside of the District 3 boundaries. This leaves Hart as the only viable candidate for the council position.
Council also examined the possibility of upcoming yard sales as well as enforcing current regulations and the process to hold a yard sale.
“There were questions and interest expressed around enhancing the level of enforcement of our existing ordinances that regulate how often and where yard sales can be,” Casey stated.
Currently, the code enforcement program only runs Monday through Friday with most yard sales occurring on the weekend. There hasn’t been much targeted enforcement of the regulations due to the work schedule. More discussion with Planning Supervisor Mike Shuttleworth is needed to address council’s interest of more enforcement, Casey further explained.
There was also discussion of enacting a permitting fee to hold yard sales. Currently, there is no fee associated with obtaining a yard sale permit. Council is planning on having further discussions regarding enforcement and permitting in future.
Council voted to approve the authorization to submit a grant application to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to update and prepare an Airport Master Plan.
“The city has been operating under a plan since 2008, which hasn’t been updated in about 12 years. The FAA made the determination late last year that before authorizing any further projects under our capital improvement program… they want to see us have a comprehensive master plan for the airport,” Casey explained.
The cost for creating the comprehensive master plan is estimated to be between $500,000 and $600,000. FAA offers grant programs that cover 90% of the cost with the city needing to fund 10% or $50,000 to $60,000.
There are many different avenues the city can go to get funding through various different state programs and grants. The process to create the plan can take up to 12-14 months as the process to apply for the FAA grant has been started, Casey stated.
