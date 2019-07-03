GRANDVIEW — The Washington State Patrol swore in 41 new troopers on June 26, with two of them receiving an assignment to the Grandview (District 3) detachment.
Gregory M. Alcock of Silverdale and Dedrick C. Jolliff of Olympia will be on patrol in the area covered by the local detachment, which includes the Lower Yakima Valley.
They were among the 111th Trooper Basic Training Class to graduate from the Washington State Patrol Academy.
