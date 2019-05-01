YAKIMA — One of three suspects wanted for their roles in the murder of 44-year-old Joe Albert Fuller Jr. of Granger is in Yakima County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.
Hector Salvador Garcia-Ceja, 24, appeared before Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard H. Bartheld last Wednesday on charges of premeditated first-degree murder and a deadly weapon special verdict.
However, Jaime Herrera, 24 is still at large, and his father Marcos Cruz Herrera, 46, is in the Snohomish County Jail with bail set at $1 million.
Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office believe Fuller’s death was drug-related, and said the suspects chased him down after he crashed his car into a canal in the early morning hours of April 12.
Neighbors near the scene reported hearing gunfire just before 7 a.m., records show.
Fuller was still in the driver’s seat with what deputies determined to be a gunshot wound when first responders arrived at the scene, Yakima County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Casey Schilperoort said.
Detectives investigating the case identified Garcia-Ceja and the Herreras, a father and son, as suspects in the case, and warrants were issued for all three.
As of last Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office released information about the trio, and it was that day Garcia-Ceja was arrested in Edmonds following a high-speed pursuit involving more than one agency and 20 law enforcement vehicles.
The Everett Herald said he was in an Acura driven by another Sunnyside man.
The vehicle was being monitored by the Everett Police Department gang unit, and at about 4:20 p.m. the driver noticed three marked police SUVs near the intersection of 7th Avenue and SE Everett Mall Way, the Herald reported.
It was at that point, the 39-year-old driver began a chase that wove through side streets and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph on Interstate 5 and west through Mountlake Terrace before entering Edmonds city limits, the Herald reported.
The vehicle crashed into another car at 220th Street SW and U.S. 99.
The men fled the vehicle and were located at a nearby Starbucks, where police arrested the driver and Garcia-Ceja.
The driver, who the Herald reports is in jail on a $100,000 bond, was not identified in reports and faces charges of felony attempting to elude police, as well as hit-and-run.
A check of Snohomish County Jail records shows Raymond Brian Ruiz was arrested April 23 and booked on those charges. The bail matched the newspaper reports.
The Snohomish County Jail roster shows Marcos Cruz Herrera was arrested April 24 on the warrant issued by Yakima County. However, he was charged by Everett Police for driving while license suspended second degree, and has a bail amounting to $1,000 for that charge.
Schilperoort said a detective was scheduled to travel to the jail to bring Herrera back to Yakima County this past Tuesday, April 30.
