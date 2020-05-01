SUNNYSIDE — Police officers released the names of two persons of interest wanted in connection with shots fired in the area of South First Street and South Hill Road on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 29.
Wanted for questioning are Randy Fernandez, 17, of Sunnyside and Noel A. Chavez, 24, also of Sunnyside.
Fernandez is described as 5’6” and 120 lbs. Chavez is described as 5’7”, weighting 180 lbs. Chavez reportedly has tattoo of an ‘N’ on the side of his neck.
The men are suspected of having been involved in the shooting incident which involved two vehicles at the South Hill Road intersection.
“At least one of the vehicle occupants shot at the other, according to reporting parties,” Police Commander Scott Bailey stated.
During the gunfire, multiple vehicles were struck by the fleeing vehicles, but none sustained damage from the gunfire.
“No injuries to bystanders were reported,” Bailey added.
Law enforcement have identified a vehicle from security footage of the nearby Chevron of a green 1994 Mazda Protégé with Washington license BQB2404 wanted in connection of the incident.
Another of the vehicles involved in the shootout was located a short time later and has been taken into evidence, Bailey announced.
The police department is currently asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the named individuals or the suspect vehicle to contact the department immediately at 509-836-6200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.