SUNNYSIDE — Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau counts each person living in the United States and five of its territories and for the first time, people can respond to the 2020 Census questionnaire online, by phone or by mail – self-response is how most people in the lower valley are taking part in the required by law process.
The census is mandated by the U.S. Constitution and the confidential information collected determines the number of seats each state gets in the House of Representatives. It also provides data for redrawing legislative districts.
“The state is at 56.2% and the City of Sunnyside is at 40.9% self-response,” Regional Deputy Director Jeff Enos stated, who leads decennial operations for the seven-state western region, on Monday, April 20.
He reported about 29.1% of Sunnyside households responded to the 2020 Census questionnaire online, while 11.8% have filled out the paper form. Over two-thirds utilized the government website at https://my2020census.gov to optimally self-respond in the most cost efficient and effective way.
Enos confirmed how important the census is at a city level because hundreds of millions of dollars of federal funding is distributed to communities based on the numbers gathered.
“When individuals are missed in the census and if they don’t respond or we’re unable to count them, cities like Sunnyside and other towns across the country may be missing out on federal funding if their numbers aren’t counted accurately,” Enos explained.
National, state and local lawmakers use statistics from the decennial census to help them determine how more than $675 billion in federal funds will be spent every year for the next decade.
Those funds are used for critical infrastructure and public service programs such as roads and bridges, hospitals and health care clinics, emergency response, schools and education.
According to the working paper entitled, “Uses of Census Bureau Data in Federal Funds,” there are several programs specifically geared toward rural growth. Additional services focus on Rural Education and the Department of Justice’s Rural Domestic Violence Assistance programs.
Other programs enriched by census statistics include Water and Waste Disposal Systems for Rural Communities, Rural Business Development Grants, and Rural Housing Preservation Grants.
People have the option of completing the census online at https://my2020census.gov. Once there, a 12-digit Census ID, which is printed below the barcode on the front of the enclosed questionnaire. Or, to complete and mail back the questionnaire in the supplied postage-paid envelope.
The U.S. Census Bureau works closely with community and non-profit organizations, local city government and media outlets to encourage people to self-respond.
“We rely heavily on our partners and work directly with them, because they’re the trusted voices in their communities,” Enos conveyed. “in our seven-state region, including the state of Washington, we have over 60,000 partners.”
Sunnyside’s Nuestra Casa, 906 E. Edison Ave., is a non-profit group and one of the helping partners in supporting and promoting census outreach efforts in the lower valley.
The agency provides both immigrants and other community members varying levels of proficiency in reading, writing and speaking the English language, along with citizenship classes.
They also seek to increase knowledge about individual and family health, children’s education, and available services, while purposely assisting women access to basic educational resources.
“We have a team of 12 women who are informing the community about the importance of completing the census and they also assist people by answering basic questions around the questionnaire,” Community Coordinator Karla Ruelas conveyed.
She said the team also advises them on what the process is if they did not receive the 12-digit Census ID number. Prior to COVID-19, the group held informational events in connection with Sunnyside and Grandview School Districts.
Due to the Stay Home, Stay Healthy orders, outreach plans at area churches have been cancelled as they shift their communication goals to include more social media and online conferencing. The group will continue to produce radio and tv spots which feature the importance of being accurately counted.
“As of today, we have connected with about 190 households in the Yakima Valley and shared census specific information,” Ruelas noted.
The U.S. Census Bureau has begun sending reminder notice postcards to an estimated 69 million households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census on Monday, April 27.
About 53.4% of residences across the country have already responded since invitations began arriving in mailboxes since March 12.
Enos indicated census takers will be visiting households later this summer to count the people that have not responded and collect their answers in person.
People requiring assistance with completing the 2020 questionnaire are instructed to call toll-free 1-844-330-2020.
