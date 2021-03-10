Sunnyside United Methodist Preschool students have begun learning that it’s okay to be a member of a distant learning family within the Fellowship Hall.
“Personal space is really important. You can still like each other, but we have to take care of us and that’s what God wants us to do,” preschool teacher Ms. Mary Schlenker explained Friday, March 5.
Children are being taught that God wants them to be healthy so they can help spread his word, and they can’t do that if they’re not following the school’s healthy guidelines, she said.
According to Schlenker, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Yakima Health District has been very helpful about helping them to open and have been very responsive in answering questions when new protocols were added. Sunnyside Christian Elementary School and Calvary Lutheran Preschool School were extremely supportive, she said.
Parents fill out a daily student health screening forms and temperatures are checked prior to the 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. classes of about 12 students, which meet Monday, Wednesday and Friday for 2 ½ hours.
Some of the students don’t attend all three days or stay for the entire daily session.
“We went through why we are wearing the masks. What happens if we might not wear them. So, we went step by step than just saying you have to wear it. And I make it as not have to; I make it as it’s going to make you healthier,” Schlenker stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.