SUNNYSIDE — Free boxes of food will be distributed at Harrison Middle School, 810 S. 16th St. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29.
“We will be handing out 1,800 boxes of food, including potatoes, onions and apples,” said Sunnyside United-Unidos director Brenda Barrios.
No appointment or documentation is required. The food box will be loaded directly into the vehicle. In addition, 3,600 face masks and opioids kits will also be handed out.
