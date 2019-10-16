GRANDVIEW — Matthew Cordray, City of Grandview’s Treasurer, had the floor for the full 60 minutes of the first city council preliminary budget hearing. The council considered the close out of the 2019 budget and the number projections for the 2020 budget on Monday, Oct. 7.
With a full council present to consider the numbers the council reviewed data on the 2019 city annual budget of $18,056,860 and learned the budget will grow slightly in 2020 to $20,580,575, according to Cordray, “. . . the increase can be attributed to a sewer main construction project.” The council had few questions for Cordray, due to the organization and conciseness of the presentation given by Cordray in his first in a series of five finance meetings.
Actual and projected 2019-2020 Revenue and Expenditure highlights covered during the meeting included lower than anticipated revenues from the municipal swimming pool use during the 2019 season; a yet unknown increase in staff health insurance costs, which is coming; a three percent proposed cost of living raise for non-union staff and a possible economic development cost reduction for 2020.
The emergency services fund budget was over by $23,140, but expectedly so, due to the new interlocal contract with the City of Sunnyside to provide ambulance services for Grandview residents.
Other anticipated changes to 2020 budget will include slightly increased costs for election services, “The more of you who are running, the higher the cost of the ballot and voting services,” said City Recorder Anita Palacios. Also noted was a projected reduction of $50,050 with union mediation completed in 2019.
The remaining budget preliminary hearings are scheduled for the following Mondays, Oct. 14, 28, Nov. 4 and 18, in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.