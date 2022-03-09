USL team drafts SHS alumni, Noe Meza

Noe Meza, 23-year-old Sunnyside native, has been signed for the 2022 season with Union Omaha for professional soccer in the United Soccer League (USL) League One.
Before beginning as a professional soccer player, young Noe Meza first started out when he was just six years old at the local community center youth soccer programs where he found his love for soccer.
Meza quickly showed a natural skill for soccer that he noticed when he ran through his local league as a kid, remarking him as a ‘sensational soccer player’ at an early age.
He used his skills to make varsity as a freshman at Sunnyside High School. Meza really noticed his skill taking off when he led his team to take third in state going 21-3 where he made 16 goals and 12 assists that year.
Starting to make a name for himself, Meza began to record his high school soccer games creating a highlight video his junior year that garnered the attention of Crossfire Premier Academy located in Redmond, where he would be competing at the highest level for youth in the United States for his senior year of high school.
With a 3.96 GPA, several runs through soccer programs and events, and 12 years of experience in soccer, Meza landed a full ride at Seattle University.
After attending Seattle University for five years and attaining a mechanical engineering degree, Meza has set his sights on improving his soccer skills at Union Omaha.
Meza was drafted after the first day of tryouts at a combine in California where coaches were impressed by his performance. “The coach saw me and offered me a spot and that he would sign me right then and there,” said Meza.
With Union Omaha looking to defend its championship title, it is no doubt they have chosen the right player for their team considering Meza’s accolades include Seattle University’s top career-leading goal scorer, captain of the soccer team, Western Athletic Conference MVP, and was also on first-team all-conference for the 2020-2021 season.
