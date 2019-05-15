SUNNYSIDE — The Yakima Humane Society will be at South Hill Park, 1521 South First St., this coming Saturday, offering vaccines and microchips for pets from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
No appointment is needed to take advantage of the services, which include a vaccine package for rabies and DA2PP/HCP and microchip for $30.
For questions, call 509-426-2460.
