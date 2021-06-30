GRANGER — Granger Family Medicine Clinic is partnering with the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to provide the community a special vaccination event on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
The event will be held at Granger Family Medicine Clinic, 115 Sunnyside Ave, Ste A, from noon to 7 p.m.
Community members receiving a vaccine at the event will receive a $50 gift card, while supplies last.
Walk-ins are welcome; however, people are encouraged to pre-register by visiting toppcovidvaccines@yvfwc.org.
Organizations and groups larger than ten must register ahead by contacting quality@yvfwc.org.
