OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced the arrival of COVID-19 vaccinations on Monday, December 14 and this week, the initial doses will be administered to high-risk health workers and first responders as well as staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
The state is expected to receive 62,400 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine this week. Yakima County is one of 13 counties that will receive the first round of vaccines to be distributed by 17 administrative sites during the coming weeks, health officials reported.
“We are very excited about the announcement of a safe and effective vaccine that will help us stop the spread of the virus and potentially save lives.
“However, we must continue to follow the public health recommendations because it will take time before a vaccine is available for the broader community,” Yakima Health District Interim Health Officer Dr. Larry Jecha said.
Jecha replaced Dr. Teresa Everson, who resigned Nov. 20 after serving as Yakima County’s health officer since March 2018.
Yakima County is in its second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Since the beginning of December, the county has reported 2,137 new cases for an average of approximately 152 new cases per day.
Yakima County had 573.5 cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 20 through Dec. 3. The number is a benchmark the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two-weeks.
Rick George, site manager at the community-based COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 S. First St., described the challenges facing the state’s Phase 1a vaccination distribution plan.
“I think the challenge for us right now is there are so many unknowns of what that phase will look like. Because right now, it’s all targeted toward the health care facilities,” George stated. “I think we’re going to have a spot in the game so to speak when it becomes broad distribution. When people can sign up and line up broadly to get vaccinated.”
Depending on how fast the vaccine can be moved out, George believes that time won’t be until spring and another issue he pointed out was how much cold storage would there be in various locations to house multiple vaccines?
He indicated that will be a determining factor for public health agencies, state and local government officials, and community leaders working together to make the inoculations widespread.
The health district in partnership with the city of Sunnyside, Comprehensive Healthcare, Astria Health, Columbia Safety LLC, and UW Medicine Laboratory Medicine and Pathology offers drive-thru, self-administered nasal swab testing to residents with and without health insurance coverage.
The test is free of charge and the temporary testing facility is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday through Thursday each day, except Tuesday. Hours for testing on Tuesday are noon to 6 p.m.
“It’s interesting, all three of the testing sites I’m working with and in communication with the one in Pasco and at the SunDome, we’re all seeing a drop off in the number of people coming out,” George conveyed. “… I would bet the vaccine has caused people to step back,” he added. “I really think that’s a problem.”
An emergency use authorization was granted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention’s Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Saturday, Dec. 12, for persons 16 years and older for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which is a two-dose vaccine, given 21 days apart.
Clinical trial data showed the vaccine is 95 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 infection starting seven days after the second dose. Individuals will not be considered fully protected until one to two weeks after they receive the second dose. The clinical trials revealed no major unanticipated adverse events, DOH reports.
The Western States Workgroup, comprised of vaccine experts from Washington, California, Oregon and Nevada evaluated the inoculation after meeting on Dec. 10 and 11. The independent, 17-member group endorsed the safety and efficacy data and voted unanimously to recommend the vaccine for immediate use.
“I am pleased that the Western States Workgroup gave their unanimous recommendation to the vaccine last night (Saturday, Dec. 12) and encourages immediate use of the vaccine in our states,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a press conference Sunday morning.
“It cannot come soon enough. With Washington closing in on 200,000 total COVID cases and approaching 3,000 deaths, this help is much needed to prevent further infection, hospitalization and loss of life.”
The first doses of the vaccine will be dispensed to people in the state’s Phase 1a distribution plan. The DOH estimates around 500,000 people should be eligible.
Based upon the ACIP’s recommendation, people should get the vaccine if they have not had an active COVID-19 infection in the 90 days prior to vaccination. The full Phase 1a guidance is available on the state DOH website at www.doh.wa.gov.
The federal government will provide the Wash. state with an estimated total distribution of 222,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the end of December, according to the DOH. Regular weekly shipments should begin in January.
Moderna, Inc. – the company that developed the vaccine – also submitted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application on Monday, Nov. 30, which will be reviewed on Thursday, Dec. 17. If the EUA is granted and the vaccine is approved, the state should receive about 183,800 doses of the vaccine by the end of December.
“We believe that if everything goes according to plan, we’ll have the most people in Washington vaccinated by mid-summer,” DOH COVID-19 Vaccine Planning Group leader Michele Roberts said. “The rapid development of these vaccines with such a high rate of efficacy, is a historic achievement and will help us defeat COVID-19.”
