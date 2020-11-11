SUNNYSIDE — Valeria Gudino said she realized by the end of her senior year in high school that she wanted to join the military and do something bigger with her life which would set her apart from any of her family members.
The Sunnyside High School Class of 2017 graduate was determined to be the first woman service member in her family. After attaining an associate degree from Yakima Valley College almost three years later, Gudino was able to enlist in the Washington Army National Guard last December.
Once she had reached out to a recruiter, the long enlistment process took her 18 months due to medical issues requiring additional paperwork to secure her entry into the armed forces for a six-year obligation.
“A lot of people were surprised when they found out. It wasn’t something I really announced until I was actually in. They were really proud of me going that route. They never expected to see that from me,” Gudino described.
The 21-year-old completed her 10-week basic training at Fort Sill in Oklahoma and because of COVID-19, the indoctrination was different than what she initially expected and said it felt kind of “restrictive.”
“The experience changed me a lot. I gained confidence from everything that I was put through,” Gudino conveyed. She also attributed the diverse leadership roles for contributing to her personal growth as both a soldier and student.
Her subsequent Advanced Individual Training (AIT) for becoming a combat medic took her to Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas for 16 weeks.
“I managed to get certified as an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) because of my AIT,” Gudino explained. She chose the military job to reflect to her educational interests in the medical field at the time she enlisted.
The high achiever scored exceptionally well in the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) testing which determines the military occupational specialties a recruit is qualified to apply.
She returned home in mid-September and officially joined her combat unit in Kent and met the Commander last weekend. Gudino found out her unit is deploying in the springtime and will be spending time with her family before she departs again.
“I’m actually pretty excited. I always wanted to go out. It’s more like getting activated and being able to go overseas and serve your country, it’s going to be a new experience,” the combat medic confidently stated. “And given the opportunity to do that with my job, it’s pretty exciting.”
The aspiring Husky is using her military service and benefits to assist in paying for her continued undergraduate studies. Gudino is presently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in microbiology with plans on reapplying to attend the University of Washington once she fulfills her training commitments.
She knows other students are hesitant about joining the National Guard because of the time away from home service commitment. “I would say that it’s worth it.”
Gudino was gone for about six months while receiving her basic and advanced training. She has enjoyed her time in service so far and looks forward to reenlisting with plans for going on active duty.
“I really enjoyed being out there. It’s all different and I liked it.”
As a result of the pandemic, Gudino was informed that her upcoming deployment may be for an extended time lasting more than the 26 weeks she not long ago accomplished.
“Time is going to go by quick. And once you realize that it’s over, you’re actually going to be glad that you joined. That you did something different with your life.”
