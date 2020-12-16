SUNNYSIDE — Local businesses are getting a small shot in the arm with the city’s granting of $250,000 to 54 local businesses.
Restaurants, retail, hair salons and barbershops were successful in receiving COVID-19 small business assistance funds as part of the federal Coronavirus Relief Funds for Local Governments (CARE) program.
“Council has recognized the impacts of COVID-19 on our local businesses and we are grateful to be able to offer some relief,” Mayor Francisco Guerrero said.
“As in other cities we received more applicants than we had funds available,” he added.
An excess of 200 local businesses applied for the small business grants.
More than half of these businesses contacted the Yakima County Development Association(YCDA) to sign the necessary paperwork to receive the money.
Most will receive $5,000 for expenses such as business rent/mortgage, business utilities, insurance and other operating expenses incurred since March 27, City Manager Martin Casey explained.
Casey said some businesses requested less than the maximum amount.
“We are monitoring discussions underway at the county level to try to address some of these gaps,” Guerrero added.
YCDA Executive Director Jonathan Smith said the main categories for type of businesses were 10 retail businesses, 10 restaurant and food services, bars or pubs, 19 barbershops, cosmetology, nail, massage and such services. A variety of other service type business such as trucking, professional services, and screen-printing operations were also granted the relief funds.
Smith said the most successful applicants received more points if the business had been closed completely by the “stay home stay healthy” order and/or businesses that had to lay off its entire staff.
In nearby Grandview, more than $358,368 was presented in its first round to 74 businesses.
Grandview City Administrator Cus Arteaga said he is expecting 12 more grants to businesses to be allowed in the second round of small businesses grants.
In Toppenish, planned to disperse $170,000 in CARE funds to its community businesses, according to City Manager Lance Hoyt.
“We may be issuing more grants as if applicants meet criteria,” Hoyt added.
Granger expected to grant $83,375 to businesses an impacted by COVID closures,” said City Clerk Alice Koerner.
