SUNNYSIDE — A look of sheer joy crossed Ava Solis’ face as English Shires draft horses Ezequiel and Charlie pulled a white lighted carriage to a stop in front of Valley Hills Funeral Home on South 16th Street Saturday, Dec. 21.
“I’m going on my first carriage ride, the seven-year-old shared.
After settling onto the white covered carriage seat, Soliz was one of more than 300 people who took advantage of a short carriage ride around the block.
“It was cool,” she declared upon her return.
The carriage rides proved a hit at the impromptu holiday fundraiser hosted by funeral owner/directors David and Amber Humpherys.
“We only came up with the idea last week,” he explained, noting the event started with the idea of having a Santa for the children and cookies for the refreshment.
The carriage rides were a natural addition to the afternoon soil.
“The rides were a big hit with families who began lining up just before 3 p.m. for the three-hour event,” she noted. “We had more than 45 riders in just the first 30 minutes(of the event).”
Humpherys and head driver Phil Emery guided the draft horses on neighborhood jaunts for three hours taking donations for Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care.
“Together, with our community we raised $590 and we matched these donations for a total of $1,180,” Humpherys declared.
“Event was so well received, I believe we will do this every year,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.