YAKIMA — The Yakima Health District reminds county residents to continue to follow public health recommendations.
“Although our current Modified Phase 1 has new approved activities such as dine-in services and outdoor social gatherings of 5 or fewer people outside of the household per week, this does not mean that the risk of COVID-19 is gone,” stated Health District Public Director of Partnerships Lilian Bravo.
District Health Officer Dr. Teresa Everson explained large gatherings are still not permitted under the current Modified Phase 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.