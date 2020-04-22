LOWER YAKIMA VALLEY — With the remainder of the school year canceled, Lower Yakima Valley schools have had to think on their feet to provide education for their students.
Schools have gone from deploying digital devices for their students to providing physical copies of schoolwork to ensure students who may not have internet access have the same academic opportunities.
MABTON
Mabton School District’s Superintendent Joseph Castilleja shares that Mabton has been operating for the past few weeks on their school’s website, http://resources.msd120.org, which is available not just for anyone interested along with Mabton students.
The website provides an “Active Coping” calendar which lists a mental health activity for each day. There are also tabs set up for each grade providing a specific schedule for the student to follow along with PDF links with assignments in both English and Spanish.
These links are also provided in physical packets and are distributed along the lunch route for students without internet access to collect.
Castilleja expands on the plans for Mabton stating on Monday, April 27, the school district will shift to an online classroom environment, “…but we will still have the means for printed materials as needed,” he added.
Mabton School District is also working on processes and timelines to allow students to check out devices along with plans to distribute school supplies, such as color pencils, pens, and paper through the lunch distribution system as well.
TOPPENISH
Toppenish School District began their online learning on Monday, April 6, and have distributed 2,100 Chromebooks to their students.
Superintendent John Cerna stated on Friday, April 17 all Toppenish students have access to Chromebooks, and he has ordered another 1,000 devices “in case we need them.”
The surplus Chromebooks will be put in a rotation to ensure they are put into use regardless.
Kindergarten through twelfth grade have access and are using the online service. Fourth through twelfth grade students are using Google Classroom with most elementary students using iReady and Eureka Math.
Cerna explained that there are school buses located throughout the district providing hot spots for students who do not have internet access at home, including two hot spot buses in neighboring town, Buena.
The superintendent conveyed, “If the kids are close enough [to the hot spots] they can work right out of their home.”
Freshmen Francisco Linares and Jose Chavez have been working together at a Wi-Fi hot spot in Buena and have found online learning difficult.
“It’s difficult, I really don’t like doing it. In the class, [teachers] give you instructions better than online.,” Chavez stressed.
However, the ninth grader has recently been in contact with one of his teachers in order to work past these hurdles.
“[My teacher] said that I have to take one assignment every day. [We] made a plan…[my teacher said] don’t do any [assignments] from the past and do from today and on and contact other teachers if I need help. That helped me a lot.”
Superintendent Cerna highlighted how online education has been a learning curve for everyone in the school district. However, he praised his staff and administrators saying they had stepped up and are “awesome.”
ZILLAH
“On Monday, April 27, Zillah will commence with their continued learning in a distance learning model,” Zillah School District Assistant Superintendent and Director of Special Programs Justin Irion announced.
They have had in place optional online learning resources available for their students prior to the school closure announcement.
To assess how many students would need access to a digital device, ZSD formed a telemarketing-like survey for families to deploy devices the week of April 20, reaching roughly 98 percent of the population.
“Based on request, we will give devices out to our elementary, but we had to prioritize our secondary kids first since they are going strictly online learning,” Irion commented.
Early elementary students will be using a program called Edmodo to access teacher resources and lessons online, however there are options to create hardcopies of materials either by printing it or by ZSD delivering the materials door-to-door or through the lunch delivery program.
This is to guarantee there are no barriers to learning for students, Irion emphasized.
Zillah teachers will monitor students’ progress and intervene and provide support as students are learning the content.
SUNNYSIDE
As of Monday, April 20, Sunnyside School District is in its second phase of their digital device deployment and is working to find more hot spots to make available to students.
“Our first steps have been to identify those students who don’t have internet access,” Superintendent Kevin McKay noted.
“In more than 90 percent of the [contact families], we have found 14 percent don’t have internet,” he remarked.
McKay divulged a lot of people may not realize that personal hotspots may be a feature on their cell phone data plan.
“A lot of students who have cell phones may already have that ability on their phones,” Mc Kay asserted.
The superintendent also notes that families with five or more students may not be getting five devices—one or two devices will be issued. “More than one student can have an account on each device,” he recommended.
Also, those families who already have digital devices available are encouraged to made use of those devices as part of the distance learning efforts.
“Every student will have access to some type of learning device,” he reiterated.
