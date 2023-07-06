Vandalism targets political signs for local city council candidate

In a recent incident, a political sign belonging to Sunnyside City Council candidate Jason Raines was vandalized on Yakima Valley Highway.
Media + Marketing Director
In a recent incident, a political sign belonging to Sunnyside City Council candidate Jason Raines was vandalized on Yakima Valley Highway.
According to Raines, he believes the act of vandalism "infringes on the rights of free speech" and is an attempt to interfere with the upcoming local elections in Sunnyside. In response, Raines has filed an official report with law enforcement authorities.
According to RCW 29A.84.040, it is against the law to remove or deface lawfully placed political advertising including yard signs or billboards without authorization.
Raines has expressed concern over the matter, stating that his objective is to ensure the overall safety for the Sunnyside community.
“All I want is to bring the Sunnyside Police Department back up to full strength and to keep Sunnyside safe for everyone," Raines said. "What kind of people are opposed to that?”
Anyone with information about the vandalism incident is encouraged to contact the Sunnyside Police Department and reference case number 23C10649.
Ileana Martinez can be contacted at 509-837-4500 ext 115, or on Instagram @marketingwithileana
