SUNNYSIDE — The signs in the window at Victorian Vape paint a bleak picture for the city’s only vape shop.
East Edison Avenue shop owner Mark DaVick said, “yes,” he is going out of business.
“I’m just sick of the grief surrounding flavored vapes and now with this lung disease related to vaping makes matters worse,” he declared.
To date, Yakima Health District hasn’t reported any cases related to the nationwide epidemic of lung disease related to vaping, according Health District spokesperson Nathan Johnson, “But we continue to be on the lookout,” he added.
DaVick said with all the uproar surrounding tainted vaping products, and the new state tax about to be imposed on vape products, keeping the business open is not worth it.
“The wife and I are concerned about the information going around about vaping liquids, and what is causing these lung disease issues around the nation,” DaVick said.
He believes those who have gotten sick are using vaping materials that are illegal, which may have been tainted with the use of oil in the vape liquids.
“It’s not the vaping or the flavored vapes as President Trump and Gov. Inslee have suggested, it’s the illegal materials being used to cut the flavored vapes that is causing the problems,” said the longtime businessman.
The oils land in the lungs causing pneumonia-like symptoms and even death as has been reported in states where marijuana is also illegal, he suggested.
“My flavored vapes are not cut with oil. They are all water and alcohol-based, and all have passed the strict regulations associated with this industry standards,” he explained Sept. 16, after the latest health alert came out announcing two more cases of lung disease linked to the use of vaping devices.
DaVick believes the young people being affected are using products which have been cut with Vitamin E oil acetate in THC or nicotine.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Centers for Diseases Control have not found a definitive cause for the deaths, but all avenues are being investigated, Washington State Health Officer Kathy Lofy reported.
Regardless, DaVick is calling it quits.
“I plan to be closed by Sept. 30,” he announced.
