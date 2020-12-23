GRANDVIEW – Each live, balsam wreath proudly donated by 75 donors comprised of families, community groups and local businesses placed by joyful volunteers before the 521 veterans’ graves at the Grandview Cemetery on Saturday morning, was a heartfelt gift of respect and appreciation as their names were voiced out loud to ensure they were not forgotten.
The ring of remembrance echoed soundly during the 2020 National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 19. Grandview’s 10th annual December event commenced at the Cemetery Road location, an extension of Elm Street about one mile north of town.
The 9 a.m. ceremony joined together with 2,557 participating locations where grateful Americans placed 1.7 million veteran wreaths to honor their heroes.
Robert Gates, Commander of Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of The American Legion in Grandview, welcomed the patriotic and humble crowd. He thanked everyone for their help in keeping each other safe by following physical distancing guidelines and wearing protective face coverings.
He asked the prominent crowd to join him and thousands of others throughout the country, in a 30 second moment of silence to remember the fallen, prisoners of war (POW) and those missing in action (MIA). The silence also honored those who have served and are serving this great nation’s armed services.
Members from American Legion Riders Post 130 from Zillah wearing their club’s custom leather cuts made the trek out to help honor fellow veterans and their families for the annual tribute.
“Our nation needs this healing right now and this program is just an awesome opportunity of being able to say to thank you to veterans and their families for what we’ve received, this is great,” Post 130 member Dusty Santee dutifully expressed.
Following the flag salute, an invocation by John Myers, Post 57 chaplain and flag salute, Gates spoke about the program’s mission to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and their families, and teach the next generation about the value of freedom.
“The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price. Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear. We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free and we shall not forget you. We shall remember,” Gates stated.
The commander called upon the Captain of the Lower Valley Honor Guard to please present arms for the laying of each ceremonial wreath to honor each of the six branches of the military.
Jeanine Sullivan secured the final remembrance wreath in honor of the 81,832 United States Servicemen from all branches of the service whose last known status was either POW or MIA. Those individuals have never returned to their families and homes.
“We shall not forget you,” Gates conveyed.
The Lower Valley Honor Guard proceeded to render their traditional 21 gun salute, followed by the playing of taps by bugler Ryan Schmahl with the benediction offered by Myers.
McKenzie, 12, of Tri-Cities and her dad Corey Lang said they have been involved in Wreaths Across America (WAA) for a long time. Lang works for the Walmart Distribution Center in the Transportation Department and oversaw the delivery of wreaths to the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell while based in the region.
The monumental sized facility is the second most active cemetery in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ National Cemetery Administration.
“It was a pretty somber experience,” Lang acknowledged. “Now that we’ve transferred up here, it’s kind of a yearly family event.”
Regardless of the venue size, the meaning is the same, he conveyed.
The commemorative program concluded with closing remarks by WAA Grandview coordinator and retired Navy Commander Sally Van Horn.
“We are not here today to simply ‘decorate graves.’ The wreaths before you represent our commitment as a united America to remember the fallen. We are here to remember not their deaths, but their lives. Each wreath is a gift of appreciation, from a grateful American,” the former Iraq War veteran declared.
It was now time to honor each of the veterans resting at Grandview cemetery. To minimize crowding, organizers pre-positioned the wreaths at eight locations throughout the cemetery.
As small groups of volunteers made their way to one of the evergreen pickup sites, they maintained appropriate physical distancing in carrying several wreaths and reverently laid them on the wooden stands at gravesites which were indicated by a pink flag.
“This is done all over the country. It is special. I am a vet which doesn’t mean anything one way or the other,” Gary Lambdin of Grandview communicated, standing in the company of his son Gary and seventeen-year-old grandson Payton. “It’s pretty important to do this.”
Over the past five or so years, this annual event has become a holiday tradition for his family, he said.
The senior Lambdin had finished locating and placing one of the last wreaths at the cemetery as almost everyone was gone by 10 a.m.
“I was amazed that how many and how many WWII vets that are in there, lots of them. And we just found one that we had missed, a WWII vet.”
Participants ensured the wreaths were uniformly straight with the red bow on top. Once properly rested, they were instructed to take a reflective moment and read aloud the name of the veteran so they will not be forgotten.
The holiday spirit combined with the patriotic mission of the day to remember, honor, and teach outshined the COVID-19 restrictions while keeping them at bay.
“It was smaller this year but we’re definitely glad COVID didn’t stop it. Because it doesn’t stop the meaning,” Lang confirmed.
His seventh grade daughter McKenzie declared, “It’s fun to come out with my family and put the wreaths down to help honor the veterans.”
