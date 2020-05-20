SUNNYSIDE — The American Legion reminds veterans about reports of COVID‑19 treatment scams, fake charity pitches claiming to help veteran and military families, as well as a number of phishing scams of personal identity and financial information.
More information is available at www.walegion57.org.
