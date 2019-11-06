SUNNYSIDE — FFA Club members raised funds for the VFW Post No. 3482 to be presented during a Veterans Day Assembly at Sunnyside High School on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Organizer and club advisor Jared Ziegler said the first ever “Better’n Our Veterans” Cornhole Tournament went “great” and attracted 19 teams during the Saturday, Nov. 2 benefit
“We raised $390 which we plan to give to the Sunnyside VFW Post during our annual Veterans Day assembly,” he stated.
In addition to the fundraiser presentation, local veterans of all military branches will be honored during the assembly.
A similar assembly will be hosted at Pioneer Elementary School on Thursday, Nov. 7.
Outlook Elementary School will host its annual Veterans’ program Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. in the gym.
